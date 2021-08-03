Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) released its earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $524.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. B. Riley upped their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

