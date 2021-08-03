Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.88

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$145.88 and last traded at C$143.51, with a volume of 1007027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.51.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CM shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.62.

The stock has a market cap of C$64.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$143.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6399994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

