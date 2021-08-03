Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 33,922 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 90.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby stock opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.25. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $82.41 and a 1 year high of $194.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.74.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

