Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $27,323,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

