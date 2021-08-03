Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $889,000 Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 399,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% in the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

