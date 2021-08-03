Canacol Energy (CNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Canacol Energy to post earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million.

TSE:CNE opened at C$3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.14 and a twelve month high of C$4.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.84%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director David A. Winter purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,558.40.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

