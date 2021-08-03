Camtek (CAMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAMT stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.27. Camtek has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

