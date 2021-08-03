CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAI International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CAI International by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of CAI stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages have commented on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.