BTIG Research Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $135.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.69.

PZZA stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

