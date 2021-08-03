Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $54.67

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 83.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

