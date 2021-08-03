Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $47.19

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,540,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,323 shares of company stock worth $4,823,234. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.