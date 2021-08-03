Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target at $2.76

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.76.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TELDF remained flat at $$2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75. Telefónica Deutschland has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

