Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT at $182.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.00.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of LVMUY stock traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $165.65. The company had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.07 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of $86.47 and a one year high of $166.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

