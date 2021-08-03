Brokerages Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $23.59

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,861,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,460.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 621,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of -88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

