Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

A number of research firms recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Shares of UNIT stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 1,495,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,437. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

