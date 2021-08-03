Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report sales of $19.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 billion and the lowest is $19.15 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $18.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $77.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.07 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $156.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,779,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,302,000 after buying an additional 477,978 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after buying an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,533,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,289,000 after acquiring an additional 605,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,356,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,568 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

