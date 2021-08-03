Brokerages Expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.45 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 792,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 479,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,824,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.