Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $188.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.10 million and the lowest is $143.55 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $303.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $185.62 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

