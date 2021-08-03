Brokerages Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to post sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 1,010,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

