Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Inogen posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,622.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,661 shares of company stock worth $41,209,033. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -357.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.04.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

