Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.