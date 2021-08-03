BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 66,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

