Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. 997,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,599. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

