Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.75 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

NYSE BCC traded up $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $78.35.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

In other news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.