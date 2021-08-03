BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKIE opened at $74.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.65 and a 52-week high of $75.93.

