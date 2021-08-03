BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.66.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

