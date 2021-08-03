BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 16,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.41. 134,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,088,781. The stock has a market cap of $222.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $191.72 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total value of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 453,146 shares of company stock worth $109,882,492. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

