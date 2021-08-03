BNC Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,979,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,605,000 after buying an additional 191,729 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

