BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 173.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,345,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50.

