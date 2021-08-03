Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $1.29 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $590.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00003371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.99 or 0.00293495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00141399 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00146439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 132.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.