Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Achieves Market Cap of $37.83 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for $84.07 or 0.00219779 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and $542,246.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

