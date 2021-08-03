BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,406 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

