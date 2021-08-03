Belt (BELT) Trading Up 83.4% Over Last 7 Days

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00100435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00140563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.32 or 0.99755053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.51 or 0.00842187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

