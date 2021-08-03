Avinger (AVGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Avinger to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 200.98% and a negative return on equity of 131.09%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avinger alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.