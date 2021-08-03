Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

