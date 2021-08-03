Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in July

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATXI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avenue Therapeutics
Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.
