Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.00

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 619630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

ACB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$9.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.54.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.7549277 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

