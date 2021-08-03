Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67, Fidelity Earnings reports. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.81.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

