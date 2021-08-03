Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Raised to $19.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ABR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

ABR stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.15. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.93.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,626,000 after buying an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,037,000 after buying an additional 373,475 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

