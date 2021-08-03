Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 267,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $11,901,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

