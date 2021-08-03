Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

