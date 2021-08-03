Apria (APR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apria (NYSE:APR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APR stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.36. Apria has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

