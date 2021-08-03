AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

APPH traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.48. 1,728,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21. AppHarvest has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

