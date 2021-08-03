AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.01). AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AppFolio by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

APPF traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $186.59.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

