Analysts Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to post $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full-year sales of $110.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,890,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after purchasing an additional 202,442 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,887. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $12.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

