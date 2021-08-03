Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.87 Million

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $56.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $224.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.