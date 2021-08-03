Analysts Expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post sales of $56.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $224.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,170. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.52. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

