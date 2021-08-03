Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post sales of $106.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.27 million. iStar reported sales of $96.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $422.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $426.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $364.04 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $383.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow iStar.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $13,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $10,963,000. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at about $10,702,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 533,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.