American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.