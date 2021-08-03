Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,692.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,485.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.