Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,718.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,559.51. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

