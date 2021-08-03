Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $2,896,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 825,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 54.1% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

ARCC opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.